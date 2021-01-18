NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Winnipeg Jets

Barkov not available

George Ricahrds of Florida Hockey Now: Last Thursday TSNs Frank Seravalli reported that teams are checking in on the availability of forward Aleksander Barkov. GMs that call are finding out that Barkov is not available but that Keith Yandle is.

Yandle would waive for Bruins, but would they be interested?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Multiple sources have said that if/when Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito asks defenseman Keith Yandle to waive his no-movement and no-trade clauses, the Boston Bruins would be one team that he’d waive them for.

Would the Bruins be interested in Yandle for the next three seasons at a $6.3 million cap hit?

Last month Bruins GM Don Sweeney did talk to the Panthers about Yandle to see what the cost might be.

The Bruins appear to be happy with what they have now when all players are healthy. GM Sweeney did say last week that if they weren’t all healthy, they may have been more aggressively looking for more depth when it comes to cheaper, left-handed defensemen on the waiver wire.

Penguins are one of the teams interested in Roslovic

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman believes the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the teams that are interested in Winnipeg Jets unsigned forward Jack Roslovic.

“Jack Roslovic is unsigned, he’s asked for a trade, he’s not with the Jets,” Friedman said. “The Pittsburgh Penguins have started the season 0-2 and we know Jim Rutherford is not afraid. I also believe they’re one of the teams who’s very interested. We’ll see if there’s a match.”

Roslovic’s agent Claude Lemieux said that at least six teams have shown some interest. Roslovic is looking for an opportunity to play in a top-six. He’s coming off career highs with 12 goals and 17 assists.