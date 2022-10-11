NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, and the Boston Bruins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Panthers don’t the space to add Eric Staal just yet

David Pagnotta: Eric Staal was in the Florida Panthers training camp on a PTO. The Panthers don’t have the salary cap space at this time to sign him.

It sounded like he had a good enough training camp to warrant a contract, but it’s known they can get him signed.

It’s not known if Staal will stay around Florida while he waits for the situation to play out.

The Flames still have a roster spot for Michael Stone

Wes Gilbertson: The Calgary Flames haven’t released defenseman Michael Stone from his PTO but still doesn’t have a contract.

They only have 22 players on their opening roster, so there is spot for him. It might be a two-deal if they sign him.

The Bruins and David Pastrnak okay if extension talks continue into the season

Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on David Pastrnak, who is eligible for a contract extension.

“Well, both sides have been open about continuing our talks ,” Sweeney said. “I don’t think things change at all from that standpoint, unless David takes a different position. But up until this point we’ve been communicating regularly and when he feels comfortable, hopefully we finalize a deal. There isn’t any timeline on that, but we’re going to have to communicate almost every day to tell you the honest truth, and see if we can find the finish line.”

Pastrnak has been saying that he’s okay with extension talks continuing into the season.

Multiple sources have said the Bruins are okay with going extremely high on a Pastrnak deal. One source said they’ve offered him a deal more than Charlie McAvoy‘s $9.5 million per year deal.

Recent NHL large contracts include Matthew Tkachuk (eight years at $9.5 million per), Jonathan Huberdeau (eight years at $10.5 million per), Mat Barzal (eight years at $9.15 million per) and Nathan MacKinnon (eight years at $12.6 million per).

The Bruins and Pastrnak’s camp talk every day and Pastrnak is confident a deal will get done.