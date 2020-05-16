NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Cost of Testing, Fourth Liners, and the Winnipeg Jets

Borgstrom’s agent on rumors of him heading to play in Europe next season

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There were rumors that Florida Panthers Henrik Borgstrom was going to be heading back to Europe next season. Agent Markus Lehto:

“Naturally, there are numerous top teams in all the best Euro leagues that definitely would like to have him. The NHL season may still continue and if that happens, Henrik is looking forward to helping the Panthers to win games. That is obviously if he is given the permission to play after his March injury. He is training hard in Helsinki with few other NHLers. Too early to discuss next season. Obviously the NHL is top priority.”

COVID testing for players would be costly

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Friedman has heard that COVID testing for players could cost $100 per test. The cost to the NHL would be significant, so it shows how much the leagues want to get going.

Fourth liners could get squeezed next year

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: A few agents and executives believe that money spent by teams on fourth line players are going to be squeezed – a lot of league minimum salaries or close to it.

Backup goaltending options for the Jets next season

Ken Wiebe of The Athletic: Winnipeg Jets backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit is pending UFA. Last offseason he signed a one-year, $1.225 million deal.

It’s unlikely that another team would view him as a starting goalie. He could re-sign with the Jets and backup Connor Hellebuyck, or try and find a new team where he thinks he might be an opportunity to challenge for a starting position.

The Jets do have Eric Comrie on a one-way deal, but if Brossoit leaves, the Jets may be in the market for a backup goalie. Prospect Mikhail Berdin needs at least another year in the minors.

Potential trade targets could include Jake Allen who has a year left at $4.35 million. The cap hit is a little high, and the cost to acquire is unknown.

Devan Dubnyk has a year left at a $4.33 million cap hit but only a $2.5 million salary. The Wild have some cap issues so an inter-division may be easier to get done.

Pending free agents who could be of interest include Thomas Greiss, Aaron Dell, Kasimir Kaskisuo, and Jean-Francois Berube.

Long shot of Cory Schneider who has two years left at $6 million per.