NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Panthers GM search

Sportsnet: The Florida Panthers are working on hiring a new GM and have several candidates in mind.

“The people I understand they’ve asked for and received permission to interview are Chris Drury of the Rangers, Michael Futa, who’s a free agent, and Scott Mellanby of Montreal,” Friedman said during Saturday’s Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. “It’s also expected for John Ferguson in Boston and Laurence Gilman in Toronto (to be contacted).”

Other potential candidates that Friedman hasn’t been able to confirm are Ron Hextall and Ross Mahoney.

Penguins could be signing a college free agent

Jeff Cox: Have heard that Luke Stevens (Kevin’s son) will be signing an entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

(Steven’s was drafted 126th overall in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Carolina Hurricanes)

Two Penguins that could be moved

Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Mark Madden on his podcast yesterday talking about the Pittsburgh Penguins and how changes are likely coming this offseason.

“I’m not predicting this, but it wouldn’t shock me if they move (Bryan) Rust,” Madden said. “Rust is a guy coming off a career high in goals with 27. “He also led the team in power play goals. He’s a fast player. He’s a versatile player. And there were teams coming after him (in a trade) for some time in the past. That’s a guy who would be marketable. I don’t think they’d be looking to get rid of him. But if they need to move a contract, that’s one they could move.”

Madden also adds that forward Patric Hornqvist could be another player they look to move.