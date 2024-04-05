NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Florida Panthers pending UFA forward Sam Reinhart

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Florida Panthers pending UFA forward Sam Reinhart is having a career year with over 50 goals. He’s not letting his contract situation affect his play.

“I think the relationship that we have, me and (Panthers GM) Billy (Zito), me and the organization, it’s all positive, all mutual.

“I’m very comfortable with it being ongoing. We’ve got bigger things in mind the next couple of months, hopefully. But I’m not losing sleep over it by any means.”

Panthers GM Barry Zito on Reinhart’s contract situation.

“…. But I know his focus is on winning. Sometimes the contracts take time. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. I believe we will find the right contract for Sam and the Panthers.”

It’s hard to see Reinhart leaving the Panthers. They’re a contender, the lifestyle is nice and it’s a no-tax state. He’d have to take less than what the open market would offer.

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens will be looking to add a scoring forward this offseason.

The Canadiens have a surplus of young defensemen and a bunch of draft picks in the next two drafts to work with.

Potential options for the Canadiens

Trevor Zegras – Anaheim Ducks – It won’t be a surprise if Zegras is traded this offseason a change of scenery may be needed for the 23-year-old. He’s already had two 65-point seasons.

Martin Necas – Carolina Hurricanes – The Hurricanes may be forced to move a forward for cap flexibility. They have eight pending UFAs and three pending RFAs. They have $30 million in projected cap space. Necas will be looking for a big raise. The Hurricanes don’t have a lot of young D prospects.

Kent Johnson – Columbus Blue Jackets – The Blue Jackets may be looking add assets to advance their rebuild. Would they be interested in young, NHL-ready defensemen? Johnson would be a similar move to the Kirby Dach trade.

Trading Patrik Laine may be a better option trade option for the Blue Jackets but his $8.7 million cap hit, subpar season, and off-ice situation may be too much for the Canadiens.