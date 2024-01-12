NHL Rumors: Florida To Follow Tampa Model When it Comes To Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart Could Tax Less Money To Stay in Florida

Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet was on NHL Morning Skate on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and when asked about the Sam Reinhart situation in Florida, he said the Panthers want to follow the Lightning model when it comes to signing their pending free agents.

Scott Laughlin: “Saw something right afterwards too, Friedge, because of the tax situation, Matthew Tkachuk at $9.5 (million) at the end of the day, clear more than (William) Nylander is going to take home on his new contract extension from the Leafs. And the Panthers have something they have to address in terms of Sam Reinhart, second in the league in goals, he scored again last night for the Panthers, top 10 in points. Career season. Exactly the right time for Sam Reinhart.

Any inkling as to if and when this gets done for a guy that was and is right now in the situation that Nylander previously was in?”

Elliotte Friedman: “No, you know what, I, I’m gonna start looking around at that one. I had not heard much like they also have a big decision on Brandon Montour, who was a hell of a player for them last year as they went to the Stanley Cup Final.

You know, I think that you know one thing about Bill Zito, who’s the GM of the Panthers. He’s a grinder. He was an agent before, and he’s a very tough negotiator here. I’ve got to think that, you know, one of the things I’ve heard the Panthers want to do, for example, they have a really beautiful new practice facility right now. They just opened up, that I’ve heard is very impressive. I haven’t been there yet.

But if you take a look at the Lightning, you know the Lightning have a lot of players that have signed for less than they could have gotten on the open market. And it’s the same deal, Scott. It’s the taxes. And I think that’s what Florida would like to do. I think that they would like to kind of emulate that. Where maybe you don’t get the most money, but you get Florida money. And I think that’s the way they look at it.

You know, the one thing about Reinhart is he knows what it’s like to come from a tough situation that really frustrated him and go to a situation that’s really good for him. So I would assume he’s more than happy to make some kind of a deal. But I don’t have any specific intel on where that stands right now.

One thing I had heard is that some of the negotiations in Florida hadn’t started as quickly as some of the people would have hoped. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a disaster or anything like that.”