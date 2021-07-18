NHL Rumors: Flyers, Canucks, Blackhawks, Kraken, Sharks, Lightning and Goodrow

Flyers still looking to make some moves

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher after acquiring Ryan Ellis on if they are looking to make more moves: “We’re certainly going to continue to look at every avenue to get better. We weren’t good enough last year. Ryan Ellis is an upgrade, he’s a step in the right direction. … We’ll do what we can to upgrade in the areas we can.”

Anthony Mingioni: Fletcher said that he and Predators GM David Poile had spoken during the season about Ryan Ellis. Over the past several week’s talks had picked up again.

Bill Meltzer: Fletcher said that they will continue to look for help that would help lower their goals against.

Bill Meltzer: Would think that they are looking at players like Montreal Canadiens pending UFA Phillip Danault or Toronto Maple Leafs Alex Kerfoot.

Neal McHale: With Ellis under contract for six more years at $6.25 million, would think that they are not in on Seth Jones anymore and won’t be going after Dougie Hamilton.

Teams still talking to Hyman’s reps

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks remain in contact with Zach Hyman‘s camp. They aren’t the only team doing so.

Blackhawks looking to move an RFA defenseman

Bruce Garrioch: Have been hearing that the Chicago Blackhawks wouldn’t mind trading restricted free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Kraken have cap space on their side

Chris Johnston: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis: “The one thing we think is extremely, extremely valuable in this environment is cap space.”

Sharks looking deal

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson is still looking to make some moves: “a couple more forwards to add to our group. Today was an important part of adding a goaltender.”

Lightning offering draft picks

Bruce Garrioch: The Tampa Bay Lightning need to shed salary and are offering draft picks to help take some of the ‘bad contracts’ off their books.

Teams willing to go six years for Goodrow

Chris Johnston: If Barclay Goodrow were to get to free agency there were teams that were willing to offer six years.