NHL Rumors: Flyers Inquire About Senators Forward Shane Pinto

As the Ottawa Senators get ready to open up training camp. One of their young pieces Shane Pinto is still without a contract. The restricted free agent is one of the last pieces of business Pierre Dorin needs to take care of before the puck drops on the Senators season.

NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and RFA Shane Pinto

There are expectations for the Senators this season as some prognostications have them making the playoffs. However, Pinto played a major role in the team’s success last season. Dorin still needs to clear money to make this work, but the Senators are hopeful to get this done this week or else he could end up on another team.

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Mick Kern to go over the possibility of the Philadelphia Flyers acquiring Shane Pinto.

Kouleas: “We are with our Power Play Insider Dave Pagnotta, I see something posted during my opening Johnny Carson monologue on your website about a possible trade between Philadelphia and Ottawa can you elaborate please.”

Pagnotta: “The Ottawa Senators are certainly trying to get Shane Pinto into an extension and have been for a while. I should say new contract. He is a restricted free agent. But because this continues to take some time and with camps opening up this week I preface this by saying I believe there is another conversation happening today (Monday) between the two sides if it hasn’t happened already.

But some teams have reached out and the Philadelphia Flyers have one of them. It has been reported that they are one of the teams that have expressed serious interest in trying to get Shane Pinto. That is the case.

I believe there was a package and proposed anyway that would have ultimately sent Pinto and Mathieu Joseph to the Flyers. Their package included a roster player and a few other pieces, but for now, that is on the back burner.

The Senators have told the Flyers they are focused on getting him locked up and signed. If they can do that then he stick with the organization. If things continue in a not-great environment, a not-great pathway and there is a stalemate between the two then they will circle back and see what trade options are still available to them then.

But Philadelphia and Ottawa certainly had that discussion. Is it posturing on Ottawa’s part? It is trying to convince Pinto maybe to get a deal here. We will have to wait and see.”

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said yesterday on TSN 1200 radio that they had been going back and forth with Shane Pinto’s agent.

They want to get a deal as quickly as they can but Dorion didn’t want to put a timeline on it.