NHL Rumors: Flyers, Lightning, Blackhawks, Schmidt and Jets

Fedun on Flyers radar?

Tony Androckitis: The Philadelphia Flyers could be interested in free agent defenseman Taylor Fedun.

Lightning eyeing Perry?

David Pagnotta: The Tampa Bay Lightning could have interest in forward Corey Perry. The Montreal Canadiens are going to try and re-sign him, but if he goes to free agency, the Lightning will be one of the teams interested.

Blackhawks surprisingly didn’t qualify Suter

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t qualify forward Pius Suter after not wanting to meet his asking price. It’s a bit of a surprising move by the Blackhawks.

Ben Pope: Suter was arbitration-eligible. Re-signing with the Blackhawks isn’t closed according to his agent but he is getting outside interest.

“The doors are not closed , but I have already been contacted by several teams. We’ll see what the future brings.”

Schmidt wasn’t interested in going to the Jets

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets have made “several attempts” to acquire defenseman Nate Schmidt but he wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause.

The Jets tried to trade for him this offseason from the Vancouver Canucks, as well as when he was with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Some options for the Red Wings

Max Bultman of The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings are likely still looking to add a left-handed defenseman.

Potential options could be Jon Merrill, Mike Reilly, Jake McCabe, Keith Yandle and Ryan Murray.

Upfront they have only three players that are right-handed, and all are pending UFAs – Luke Glendening, Bobby Ryan and Sam Gagner. GM Steve Yzerman said they are interested in bringing all of them back but there is no guarantee.

Right-handed free agent options could be Derek Stepan, Travis Zajac, Kyle Palmieri, Derek Ryan, Joel Armia, Vinnie Hinostroza and Riley Nash.

Left-handed free agent options upfront could inlude Nick Bonino, Alex Wennberg, Erik Haula, Phillip Danault and Blake Coleman. Danault and Coleman are long shots.

Would the Red Wings be interested in Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson?