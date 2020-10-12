NHL Rumors: Flyers, Pietrangelo, Hoffman, Roslovic, and Schmidt

Flyers being patient

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is being patient. They believe that eventually teams that have cap issues will be forced to trade a player that they can’t refuse.

Pietrangelo decision could be real soon

Brian Lawton: It’s feeling an Alex Pietrangelo decision could come in the next day or two.

Forward Mike Hoffman should be the next bigger named free agent to sign.

Jets trying to move Roslovic, Golden Knights moving Schmidt to clear room for Pietrangelo

Mike McIntyre: The Winnipeg Jets are working on trading forward Jack Roslovic.

Two sources have said that talks with several teams picked up yesterday. The Jets are trying to land a top-four left-handed defenseman. Roslovic is looking for a change of scenery.

The Jets would likely also have to move some money.

Mike McIntyre: The Vegas Golden Knights would be one team to watch with regards to Roslovic. Source:

“They’re making room for Pietrangelo.”

Heard yesterday that Nate Schmidt is one potential option. The Jets to fit in his salary they would need to make a secondary more. There are lots of moving parts.

Andy Strickland : Have heard that Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will be traded to the Florida Panthers in a move to clear out salary cap space to sign free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo

Mike McIntyre: An agent to yesterday.

“I’m surprised they haven’t addressed their main need everyone has been talking about for over a year. You can’t really say with certainty their D is any better today. They haven’t even made a pitch for any impact d-men that I’m aware of.”

Mike McIntyre: The Jets adding Schmidt would have been a good fit, but fitting in his five years at $5.95 million salary cap hit wouldn’t have been easy.

Potential fits for a Roslovic trade could be the New York Islanders Nick Leddy or Florida Panthers MacKenzie Weegar.