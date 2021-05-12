NHL Rumors: Flyers, Predators, Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Oilers, and Sharks

Elliott’s hopes to remain in Philly

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA goaltender Brian Elliott said that he wants to play again next season and added that he would “love to stay here but that’s out of my control.”

Rinne is undecided on his future

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators goaltender and pending UFA Pekka Rinne: “I haven’t made any concrete plans about my future.”

Quick hits on the Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Flyers, Oilers, and Sharks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Coaching candidates you’ll hear connected to the Arizona Coyotes: Lane Lambert, Nate Leaman, Todd Nelson, Rocky Thompson and Mike Van Ryn.

Coyotes Phil Kessel has a $1 million salary next year after his $5 million bonus is paid out. The Coyotes need draft picks and prospects.

There was a rumor out there that the Coyotes were considering a Nick Schmaltz buyout at one-third of his contract, but it isn’t being considered.

Columbus Blue Jackets Seth Jones who is eligible to sign an extension this offseason: “I really have to take a step back and think about what I want.”

Former NHL coaches Kirk Muller and Patrick Roy could be looking at NHL head coaching gigs.

Will the Philadelphia Flyers be able to lock up forward Joel Farabee long-term?

Further contract talks will wait until after the season but Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland made progress with Adam Larsson and there may be a four-year offer on the table.

The San Jose Sharks will be looking for goaltending and a third-line center this offseason.

Teams are once again trying sign KHL forward Konstantin Okulov.