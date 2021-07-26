NHL Rumors: Fox, Ovechkin, Landeskog, Dunn, Yandle, Yamamoto, Rangers, and the Blues

Will Fox look to top Makar?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: With Cale Makar signing for six years at $9 million per, will Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox now push for a six-year deal at $9.25 million per?

Multi-year deal coming for Ovechkin?

Stephen Whyno: The Fourth Period is reporting it could take a four year deal at $40 million for Alex Ovechkin. Elliotte Friedman thinks it could take a three-year deal at $30 million. thinks a deal similar to Niklas Backstrom could work – four years, $38 million for a $9.5 million cap hit.

Things not sounding good for the Avs and Landeskog

Adrian Dater: Believe that things have turned for the worse with Gabriel Landeskog and the Colorado Avalanche.

Not sure if the will be back. Again, ‘sounds like things turned for the worse.’

David Pagnotta: Things are still quiet on the Avalanche-Landeskog front.

With free agency this week, the sides will have have at least one more conversation.

Will the Kraken move Dunn

David Pagnotta: Teams are wondering if the Seattle Kraken will trade RFA defenseman Vince Dunn.

Teams are interested him. Would the Kraken move him for draft picks, or in a package for a forward?

Bruins one of the teams talking to Yandle

David Pagnotta: Free agent defenseman Keith Yandle has talked to several teams including the Boston Bruins. He’s not close on a deal yet and contract talks will continue into the start of the week.

Bridge deal for Yamamoto?

Jim Matheson: The Edmonton Oilers and Kailer Yamamoto will likely be working on a bridge contract in the $2 to $2.5 million range.

Rangers weren’t close to trading their first-round pick

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury on how close he was to trading his first-round pick.

“We talked to a lot of different teams, a lot of different possibilities, but I would say it was not that close.”

Too much term for the Blues for Suter

Andy Strickland: There was a mutual interest between free agent defenseman Ryan Suter and the St. Louis Blues, but have been told that the Blues won’t go to the term that Suter wants.

He could be looking for as many as four years.