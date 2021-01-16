NHL Rumors: Frederik Andersen’s Play This Season Will Dictate His Next Contract

Maple Leafs Frederik Andersen is playing for a new contract

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 on what type of payday Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen could get on his next deal. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well circumstances have changed, as you’ve said, it’s different now. You know I don’t see many 7 x 10 contracts out there, Arash. This past year was probably as good as market as you’re gonna get for goalies cause there were so many jobs available since there were so many free agents.

I figure it will be a little harder this year but at the end of the day, performance dictates right? If you play well and you show you are a difference-maker, somebody is going to say, ‘okay, we need that guy.’ So at the end of the day, I think that’s kind of what does it.

Do people think you’re a difference-maker? Yes, you’re going to get taken care of. Even in this market, Alex Pietrangelo got 7 x 8.8 because people think he’s a difference-maker.

If Andersen has a massive year, he’ll have no problems. If he doesn’t have a massive year, he’s gonna have a problem.

I just think it’s difficult now, it’s hard now, there’s no question about it, but the good thing for him is, if you decide this summer you really need a goalie, it’s not going to be a glut or flooded like it was last year. But, I’m a big believer that performance dictates.

Look, the Maple Leafs had a chance to trade him in the offseason. They had some offers come their way. They didn’t like the offers. They didn’t think they had a better option. So they kept their hand and they said, ‘okay we’re going to do this.

Now it’s going to determine by Andersen’s play what happens going forward.”