NHL Rumors: Frederik Gauthier, Ryan Miller, and Zdeno Chara

Gauthier getting a PTO?

Elliotte Friedman: Frederik Gauthier is mulling over a PTO from the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are looking to add a center.

Miller likely back with the Ducks

Nick Alberga: Sounding like free agent goaltender Ryan Miller will be re-signing with the Anaheim Ducks.

Bruins and Chara to talk soon

Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely on UFA defenseman Zdeno Chara: “We still have to flesh that out. Zee was waiting to see what the schedule was like. For me, it’s tough to say . We do want to see how some of these young left-handed D’s would play.”

Shawn Hutcheon: Neely continued: “We Certainly respect Zdeno and everything he’s done for the organization and what he’s accomplished as a player and what he’s done both on and off the here in Boston.

It’s really just a matter of what his desire and how the coaching staff and we feel could and should look like depending on the development of some of these young guys.”

James Murphy: Neely says that if Chara tells them he wants to play next season, they’ll have to see if he still fits in.

Pierre LeBrun: Matt Keator, the agent for Chara said that they will be talking with the Bruins in the next few days: “I’ve had 20-plus teams reach out to me, but his focus right now is to talk to Boston. … He still has the option to retire. But he seems very interested in playing if it’s the right fit.”

Bruins looking to add a defenseman

Matt Porter: Bruins president Neely said they are still looking at the defenseman free agent and trade markets: “We’d like to still explore (D) a little bit, even though we feel we have some guys that can step in … it’s a matter of the experience piece … but you can’t experience it until you play.

“You’re never really satisfied w/ your lineup.”