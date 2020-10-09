NHL Rumors: Free Agent Options For The Toronto Maple Leafs, and How The Goalie Market Is Developing

Free agent options for the Maple Leafs

James Mirtle of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs will head into free agency looking to add some forward depth and improve on the blue line. They could go the free agent or trade route for either.

Potential trade candidates for the Leafs include Andreas Johnsson, Alexander Kerfoot, and Pierre Engvall.

There wish could be a top-four, right-handed defenseman, a third-line center and two depth fowards with one being able to play center. The Leafs don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with.

Free agent forward options to pursue – Mikko Koivu, Johan Larsson, Derick Brassard, Lucas Wallmark, Mark Jankowski, Wayne Simmonds, Evan Rodrigues, Patrick Maroon, Jesper Fast, and Carter Verhaeghe.

Free agent defense options to pursue – T.J. Brodie, Chris Tanev, Travis Hamonic, Kevin Shattenkirk, Troy Stecher, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Zach Bogosian, Radko Gudas and Jan Ruuta.

Didn’t include Pietrangelo as thinks the Leafs are behind several other teams in the bidding war.

Free Agent forward options to pursue (if move on from Frederik Andersen) – Jacob Markstrom, Anton Khudobin, and Corey Crawford.

10 other possible additions: Cody Eakin, Joe Thornton, Dominik Kahun, Dominik Simon, Tyler Ennis, Brad Richardson, Josh Leivo, Conor Sheary, Matt Benning, Braden Holtby.

How the goalie market is developing

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said his sources are saying the Vancouver Canucks and Jacob Markstrom continue to work on a deal, but not guaranteed to get done. The Edmonton Oilers are waiting to see if he becomes available to them.

The Dallas Stars and Anton Khudobin couldn’t agree on terms and he could interest the Calgary Flames, the Canucks if they don’t re-sign Markstrom, and the Vegas Golden Knights if they can trade Marc-Andre Fleury.

Henrik Lundqvist is likely heading to the Washington Capitals.

Braden Holtby is getting some interest from the Oilers.

The Calgary Flames have been talking with Cam Talbot, but their latest offer wasn’t enough.

The Canucks and Golden Knights could look at Thomas Greiss if the teams move on from Markstrom and Fleury.