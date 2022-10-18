NHL Rumors: Friedman on Bo Horvat’s Agent Pat Morris Going on Radio Last Week.

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie & Dhali show on the latest on Bo Horvat after Horvat’s agent, Pat Morris, was on the show last week. (Morris’ comments can be read here.)

“Well, I have to say Rick, it was a good get for you ’cause Pat doesn’t like to talk. So, I don’t know what blackmail or photos that you have to get him to come on your show. It must have been pretty good. I hope you share them one day.

Look, he said exactly what I thought. He stood up for his client. You asked him, how do you see your client. Of course, he’s going to say a number one center. He’s got to stick up for his client, and also too because he, that’s what they’re going to negotiate based on.

I think it’s interesting that Pat came on, because like I said, he’s not a guy who likes to do that. The fact that he agreed to do that says to me that he thinks he needed to get the ball rolling again. To get some things moving along and the word I’ve used is stalemate. Guys, I know I’ve said this several times in my Vancouver availabilities and on my podcast, I’m going to say it again until I’m blue in the face, if you want to get an idea of what a team is thinking, look at what they’ve done in the past.

And last summer, even J.T. Miller was surprised by the way it played out. He didn’t think it was going to happen and then all of a sudden it happened.

So, Vancouver’s a team that can say what they want, but at the end of the day, they will do what they think. It doesn’t matter what they say, it’s what they do. And they did Miller a deal that they initially indicated they weren’t ready to do. If Horvat forces their hand by having a good season, I think that’s going to happen here too.

I saw Horvat’s quotes to Iain MacIntyre. You try to not let that bother you but the one thing that Bo Horvat has to remember is, the only way you can make sure things go well, is by playing dynamite. That’s his end of the bargain. He’s got to play dynamite.

