NHL Rumors: Friedman on the Western Conference

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Arizona Coyotes are already picking at No. 3, 27 and 32, and are looking to get another high pick. Jakob Chychrun rumors have been running hot and cold.

The Seattle Kraken are going to be aggressive and there will be rumors involving free agents like Johnny Gaudreau, Nazem Kadri and John Klingberg.

The Anaheim Ducks could try to sign former Dman Josh Manson. Will they move John Gibson?

Think the Winnipeg Jets will keep Mark Scheifele. They’ll be patient with Pierre-Luc Dubois as they have two years to make a decision. The Jets will try to move Blake Wheeler. Brenden Dillon is getting interest.

The Vancouver Canucks will look for a bigger package for J.T. Miller than the Wild got for Kevin Fiala (a first and a prospect). Could it come from the New York Rangers or Washington Capitals?

The Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg continue to work away on a deal. If it gets done, guessing it comes in around $8.5 million a season for eight years. The Predators could be a landing spot for Phil Kessel.

The Dallas Stars may not have room for Michael Raffl and they need to re-sign Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson.

The Minnesota Wild may not be able to re-sign Nicolas Deslauriers and he’ll have lots of interest on the open market.

The Edmonton Oilers want cap space. Don’t think Mike Smith will play next season. Oilers trade candidates include Warren Foegele, Zack Kassian, Jesse Puljujarvi and possibly Tyson Barrie. The Oilers may have interest in Jack Campbell.

It seems more likely now that the Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex DeBrincat. How will Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews react if they trade DeBrincat? The Blackhawks won’t approach them. Teams are doing their research on forward Kirby Dach.

Reilly Smith’s extension with the Vegas Golden Knights isn’t official. One team believes Reilly and his brother Brendan want to play together. Laurent Brossoit could be traded for cap reasons. The Golden Knights don’t really want to trade RFA defenseman Nic Hague.

It’s believed the Calgary Flames offered Johnny Gaudreau eight years and $9.5 million per season and would like an answer by next week. Where do he and his family want to live? What kind of seven-year offer could he get?

The Colorado Avalanche will try to Nathan MacKinnon signed to a contract extension. It’s going to be hard to re-sign Nazem Kadri. What about Darcy Kuemper? Valeri Nichushkin knows he has a good fit in Colorado but can both sides make it work. Will Erik Johnson retire? The Avs wouldn’t let assistant GM Chris MacFarland interview with the Ducks or Sharks. Will he get promoted and Sakic moves up?