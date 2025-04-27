NHL Rumors: From Boston To Calgary This Summer

Boston’s Unusual Problems For Boston

Conor Ryan of Boston.com:: So, Boston missed the playoffs wildly then sold quite a few of their assets. Don Sweeney got pretty good value overall. However, what other ills did he create in the process? That is the great question. Jim Montgomery is enjoying success in St. Louis and people wonder what may have been. Boston needs a coach and to win now.

The Bruins need to take a swing on a forward-thinking coach along the Spencer Carbery route. However, the fear is a retread is coming. David Carle may stay in Denver but Marco Sturm and Misha Donskov could be out there. Also, Boston holds the seventh spot currently in the draft. Potentially, with the lottery, they may move up. Even if they do not, there are some building blocks available. Boston needs a top-six Center who can step in almost right away or soon.

This draft is more vital than most realize. Boston needs to develop more homegrown talent, extend Morgan Geekie, and find a top-six winger on the trade market. Brock Boeser comes to mind immediately because Elias Pettersson likely is not coming through that door. Let the Center position sit and stew for a bit seems to be a consensus, for now.

After that, adding some defensive help could not hurt but the reality is get healthy is a must for Boston.

NHL Rumors: Calgary And Utah Quick Hits

Calgary Also Staying Home?

Eric Francis of Sportsnet : This was simple. What is Craig Conroy‘s priority?

“The right centre would be on the bucket list, for sure,” said the Calgary Flames general manager, whose organization lacks righties and centres more than anything

Few expect Gabriel Villardi (Winnipeg) and Morgan Geekie (Boston) to be out there, but one never knows. Ideally, Conroy wants to try and develop more homegrown talent. Right-handed centers are in short supply and especially younger one with only eight that have NHL experience under the age of 27.

Even with $34 million in cap space, expect Calgary to spend on its homegrown and sit on the rest of the wallet. Patience has been Conroy’s biggest asset. If a trade is not on the horizon, it makes sense to keep spots open for younger talent.

