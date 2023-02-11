NHL Rumors: From Ottawa To Pittsburgh The Latest

Strange Tales Of Ottawa

Ian Mendes of The Athletic (mailbag): Again, nothing went quietly during the Ottawa Senators’ bye week. Since Nikita Zaitsev returned, the Ottawa Senators are 11-3-2 in games he has played. It is odd and not like Ottawa will make the playoffs, but the defenseman has value. Does Zaitsev get moved? It does not seem likely yet.

The idea of Ottawa buying a rental screams a hard pass. Acquiring a player like Matt Dumba helps nothing. Inevitably, the Senators show potential to make the playoffs at times but yo-yo up and down. It is that yo-yo which bothers most any fan and expert alike.

So many things in flux with Ottawa range from ownership to coaching in chaos. The Senators cannot decide what to do until a new structure is in place. Like too often, Ottawa maintains a status of being in limbo. Expect more chaos and likely not much selling with the Senators.

Pittsburgh Bubble And Jarry Might Burst?

Dan Kingerski Of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: Unfortunately, the complications stemming from the Pittsburgh Penguins being on the bubble impacts their goaltending and Jeff Carter. With several high-profile soft spots, Ron Hextall gets hamstrung in several key ways.

Again, at this point, Carter wins face-offs. That is about it. Something must give there. Then, there lies Tristan Jarry. What does Pittsburgh do about Jarry? He plays well in goal, but those health issues keep happening. Is Ryan Poehling a solution or does Hextall go elsewhere?

Mike Sullivan has few options left. Aside from playing Anaheim, Pittsburgh again has shown potential while sitting on the bubble. Simply, the Penguins need Jarry back five minutes ago. That would allow Ron Hextall to not worry about goaltending so much and focus on those other positional issues.

Pittsburgh needs a 3C, depth, and maybe a little more. No one is knocking on the door from the AHL. It’s your move Ron Hextall. Good luck!