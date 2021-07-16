NHL Rumors: Gabriel Landeskog – Will The Avalanche Come Up In Price Or Will He Hit The Open Market

Landeskog is willing to give the Avs a discount but they’ll need to come up a bit

Andy Strickland: Have been told that the Colorado Avalanche have made three formal contract offers to Gabriel Landeskog since the end of the 2019-20 season.

They’ve made offers of four, five and eight years.

The last offer the Avs made came in just higher than the deal Ryan Nugent-Hopkins deal with the Oilers of eight years and $41 million – a $5.125 million cap hit.

Andy Strickland: The previous offers were for four years at $6.5 million per and five years at $7 million.

Andy Strickland: Have been told that Colorado Avalanche pending UFA Gabriel Landeskog is looking for a deal in the $9 to $10 million range if he hits the open market.

Landeskog is good with giving the Avalanche a discount but they need to come up from their last offer which was in the $5 to $6 million range on an eight-year deal.

Andy Stickland: Sources are saying that there hasn’t been much progress in any Landeskog contract talks of late. All it takes is one phone call to change that.

Adrian Dater: Heard yesterday that things were a little more optimistic between the Avalanche and Landeskog.

Jim Matheson: If Gabriel Landeskog is looking for an eight-year deal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkin’s eight-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers is the template.

Nugent-Hopkins went from $6 million to $5.125 over eight years. Both players are the same age, about the same points over their careers and are both left wingers.

Potentially interested in teams

Andy Strickland: If Landeskog goes to the open market, interested teams could include the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues.

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers have to be considering Landeskog if he becomes a free agent.

Would the Oilers be able to go over $7 million per season on six or seven-year deal? It would take some maneuvering by the Oilers but he checks off a lot of boxes for them.

Playing with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would have to be intriguing for him.

Dustin Nielson: “This would be a huge get for the Oilers, I’ve never even thought it was possible for a second. I’d still be shocked if the Avs can’t find a way.”