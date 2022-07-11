NHL Rumors: Gaudreau, Krejci, Oilers, Islanders, and the Senators

Latest on Johnny Gaudreau

Will Nault: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Calgary Flames pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau:

“I’ve said many times, I think the number is 8×9.5 from Calgary. I think there’s been an indication that the number may have to be higher than that. I don’t think that Calgary’s that crazy about it.”

Bruins talking to David Krejci

Lou Merloni: A source said that the Boston Bruins and David Krejci are in negotiations.

Kevin Weekes : Keep an eye on David Krejci and the Boston Bruins. Will he return to the Bruins next year?

Will the Oilers be interested in Evgeny Svechnikov?

Jim Matheson: The Winnipeg Jets didn’t qualify forward Evgeny Svechnikov. Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland has liked Svechnikov back to their days in Detroit.

He could be a good two-way depth signing for the Oilers. Something to watch.

Islanders interest in Kadri a little odd

Stefan Rosner: There is speculation that the New York Islanders are interested in pending UFA Nazem Kadri.

It seems a little odd considering they have four centers. Maybe they are thinking to move Mathew Barzal to the wing. He likes to play along the boards in the offensive zone, and he isn’t great at faceoffs.

Senators eyed MacKenzie Weegar, eyeing Claude Giroux

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators aren’t done making moves. GM Pierre Dorion is looking for a right-handed defenseman.

The Senators are believed to have kicked tires on Ottawa native and Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The Sens are also eyeing Panthers pending UFA forward Claude Giroux.

“We still feel that we need to add pieces to the team that we desire to be whether it’s through free agency or trades,” said Dorion. “Internally, we also feel that we have some pieces that might be able to step in.”