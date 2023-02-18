NHL Rumors: Getting Wild With Fits, Targets, And Golden Knights

Getting Wild With Possibilities

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild keep having issues scoring offensively. Their even-strength offense dropped from 3rd to 28th this season. Worse, they are struggling after the break and keep dropping games. Fans are growing impatient an so is Bill Guerin.

However, Patrick Kane will not come through that door. Minnesota also can only make hockey trades. They cannot take on salary. This creates a problem in acquiring players like Anthony Duclair. Minnesota needs help to make any kind of deal happen especially with a forward like Brock Boeser (two years, $6.65 million AAV).

NHL Rumors: Who could be interested in Brock Boeser?

It appears Guerin figures to go for players like a Duclair, Ivan Barbashev (if price stays low), or even Noel Accari . Again, Minnesota has wants that do not seem to square with the gaping holes.

The one foot in and one foot out approach is more like wait and see then hope.

What Vegas Golden Knights May Be Targeting?

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: So, what are the Vegas Golden Knights targeting this trade deadline? The team that will go for it in an instant has a multitude of needs.

Now, what happens next? Ideally, Steve Yzerman wants something done before the March 3rd trade deadline with a player like Tyler Bertuzzi. However, if the gap is too wide, do not be surprised if Yzerman tries to move the forward. Vegas expects to be ready to make an offer. He is a hard-nosed player which Vegas needs in the playoffs.

A defensive center could be inexpensive in the form of Nick Bjugstad. Bjugstad managed to stay healthy so far this season. He has not missed a game. Again, cost effective acquisitions help the Vegas bottom line.

NHL Rumors with Patrick Kane as the deadline nears

So, a winger like Patrick Kane might waive to go to Vegas, but who knows at this point? A decision is probably another several days away. Finally, few believe Vegas will go after a goalie, but Karel Vejmelka is available and has two years term ($2.725 million AAV).