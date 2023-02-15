NHL Rumors: No Decision This Week, and Six Potential Destinations for Patrick Kane

Don’t expect a Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews decision this week

TSN: With so many moving parts, a Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews decision likely isn’t coming this week. The Chicago Blackhawks are on an Eastern Canada road trip and any decision to waive their no-movement clauses will likely be eight to 10 days before the March 3rd trade deadline according to Chris Johnston.

“Which obviously then leaves Kyle Davidson, the Blackhawks general manager, with some time to work out a move and it might even involve a third team. So there’s some sensitivity to knowing you can’t let it go on too long, but they’re not quite there yet in terms of making a decision.”

Six potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Patrick Kane holds all the power to where he ends up with his no-movement clause. His nagging hip issues has some teams concerned and the New York Rangers didn’t wait for his decision and traded for Vladimir Tarasenko. Even with 50 percent salary retained, he still comes in at $5.25 million.

Frank Seravalli used Claude Giroux as a trade comparable with a return of a first and third-round pick and a prospect in Owen Tippet.

Carolina Hurricanes – It could cost a first-round pick and prospect like Jack Drury.

Dallas Stars – 2024 first-round pick and a prospect like Christian Kyrou.

Edmonton Oilers – A first-round pick and a prospect like Raphael Lavoie. The Oilers would like to move Jesse Puljujarvi and his salary.

Los Angeles Kings – It could involve a prospect like Helge Grans or Alex Turcotte.

Toronto Maple Leafs – GM Kyle Dubas has said he doesn’t want to move a first or Matthew Knies for a rental. Would the Blackhawks be interested in oft-injured Nick Robertson?