NHL Rumors: GM Notes – Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Could Sean Burke and Brandon Pridham interest the Calgary Flames?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast: “Someone said to me a couple of weeks ago that they would not be surprised if Sean Burke was on Don Maloney’s radar for the Calgary Flames, as a General Manager.”

Frank Seravalli: Have heard that Flames will be looking for permission to speak with Toronto Maple Leafs assistant GM Brandon Pridham for their GM position.

Wes Gilbertson: “ Brandon Pridham, 49, has a reputation as a salary-cap whiz, something that could be very valuable for a #Flames team with some major contract decisions coming up after next season.”

Last year for Ken Holland as the Edmonton Oilers GM?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast: “It’s the last year of Ken Holland’s current contract, 5-year deal, and I think this could be his final year too. I don’t think he’s going to push all his chips in because it’s probably going to be his last year. I think he pushes them all in cause I think he recognizes the team is good enough to win”

The Pittsburgh Penguins GM search is underway

Pierre LeBrun: The Pittsburgh Penguins were planning to interview 10 to 12 GM candidates via zoom in their first wave of interviews.

Among the group being interviewed were Marc Bergevin, Eric Tulsky, Jason Karmanos and Peter Chiarelli. Some will be moving on to the second wave.

Rob Rossi: So Kyle Dubas is out as a GM candidate for the Pittsburgh Penguins. They had been hoping to talk to him.

A source said that the Penguins are looking for two people for the GM and president of hockey operations.

Frank Seravalli reported some of the GM candidates include Marc Bergevin, Jason Botterill, John Chayka, Mathieu Darche and Ryan Martin.

Eric Tulsky (Hurricanes AGM) has interested the Penguins. The Penguins didn’t get permission to talk to the Blackhawks associate GM Jeff Greenberg.

Shawn Simpson: “Bergevin and Mario are good friends, so that’s gotta help. He also did some good things on the pro side early on with the Habs.”