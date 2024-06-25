NHL Rumors: Goalie Market, and Steven Stamkos

The goalie market is getting squeezed

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Network on the goaltending market.

“Steve Yzerman made an interesting comment the other day. He said he’s in the goalie market, but he doesn’t want someone who’s only going to be there a short time.

There’s John Gibson from Anaheim, but I’ve also heard the Ducks don’t want to retain money on Gibson, which makes any trade of him to be tougher.

And there’s also the teams that are looking for the 1B’s ir the backups. Stolarz here from Florida is a good one. Laurent Brossoit. Toronto has been linked to him.

I think that’s, but the interesting thing is, Tony is, I think that for the top guys, like the Ullmark’s of the world (video clip before Ullmark was traded to Ottawa), now because New Jersey’s got their guy you know, there’s, there’s less of a market for some of the stuff. LA got their guy. There’s less of a market. So how much does the squeeze affect both the asks and the trade partners?

Tampa Bay Lightning and Steven Stamkos remain at status quo

We are a week away from the start of free agency, and Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning do not have an extension in place. Time is winding down again before the forward hits the open market.

This was the scenario that played out last time between Stamkos and the Lightning. We know the Lightning want him to stay, and Stamkos wants to stay. With the Lightning up against the salary cap, they will need to move money to make everything work.

As TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joined TSN Radio in Toronto and was asked about Steven Stamkos staying with the Tampa Bay Lightning. LeBrun had mentioned Stamkos’s name when speaking about Connor McDavid.

Bryan Hayes: “Did you ask Stamkos where he’s signing on July 1? Stammer, Where are we at? Is he going back to Tampa? What’s the story there, Pierre?”

Pierre LeBrun: “At the moment things are status quo. That both sides are still talking although that did not come from Steven that came from another source.”