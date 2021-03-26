NHL Rumors: Goalie Market, and the Buffalo Sabres

Goalies to look at as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News (SI): The goalies take center stage as some definitely could move come the April 12th NHL Trade Deadline. Some names are bigger than others. Here are just a few.

Jonathan Bernier: Bernier represents the top goalie of this class of sorts. The Detroit Red Wings goaltender, when healthy, has buoyed the Detroit Red Wings. He is used to high-volume, high-quality shots and chances against. When he returns from injury, expect Bernier to be moved not too soon after.

Chris Driedger: Driedger looms as a surprise goalie few expected. He became expendable only because Florida has Spencer Knight in the system and can Florida pay him next season? Does one rely on Sam Montembeault, who is a bordering AHL/NHL goalie?

After that, there are several quality names. They include Joonas Korpisalo whose playoff run last year could net a bit more return. Devan Dubnyk may attract interest. But of all the names, Anton Khudobin is intriguing. He has term on his deal unlike most goalies on this list. Does a team roll the dice here?

Buffalo Sabres: The coaching search

John Vogl of The Athletic: This carousel may take awhile. With what has occurred with the Buffalo Sabres, the question is who would want to coach this team? There are lots of names that could step up to the forefront. The problem was the lack of interim candidates so Kevyn Adams went with Don Granato on an interim basis.

Buffalo has now lost 16 games in a row so the question begs itself.

Who would want to coach this team next season? This will be their biggest challenge.

Sifting through the candidates and few seem willing to take on this job. Among the available and free-agent coaches, Jeff Blashill could be one to look at only if coaches like John Tortorella or Bruce Boudreau will not touch this job. They likely would wait for a better job to come along.

Buffalo likely opts for an assistant, a college coach, or someone from the juniors/minors. Scott Arniel and Nate Leaman are two coaches that keep coming up in chatter and rumors. Leaman led the US team to World Juniors gold in January.