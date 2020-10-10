NHL Rumors: Goaltending, Bruins, Krug, Lightning, Canucks, Panthers, and Maple Leafs

Teams needing goalies…

Jonathan Willis: The goalie starter market is basically down to the Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, and maybe the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins didn’t have an offer for Krug yesterday … or even longer

Elliotte Friedman: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney delayed his media availability from today to Sunday. “We will see what’s up, because Bruins did not make an offer to Krug and indicated that it’s previous offer (6x$6.6) was no longer on the table. Bruins must have something else going on.”

Pierre LeBrun: Heard that the Bruins didn’t make an offer to Torey Krug .

Conor Ryan: “Torey Krug on if he got a contract offer from Boston: “Yeah .. about a year ago.”

Conor Ryan: On the Bruins last offer to Krug: “It was pulled from me. I didn’t have an offer. When they offer me a year ago and then it’s gone — I don’t know what I’m expected to do. … It is what it is.”

Lightning trying to move Coburn

Frank Seravalli: The Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to trade defenseman Braydon Coburn. He has a year left on his deal but has a no-trade clause.

Canucks should look at Haula

Satiar Shah: The Vancouver Canucks could check in on forward Erik Haula to see if he’s interested in a short-term deal.

Panthers looking to move Mackenzie Weeger

@Account4Hockey: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 yesterday morning: “I think (Weegar) might get traded and I think Toronto is in on it”

Leafs looking for a little more ‘presence’ on their blue line

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on their blue line: “If we could add somebody that maybe possesses a little bit more power & presence on the back end here in the coming days we’d still like to do that, but we’ll see how that goes”

Leafs salary cap situation

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs Dubas on the salary cap: “Brandon (Pridham) has carved out a number of ways we can dance to be compliant on opening day.”