NHL Rumors: Goaltending – Maple Leafs, Wild, Capitals and the Islanders

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in need of a goaltender, and the list of available goaltenders is shrinking.

Chris Johnston says that Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas will sit down with Jack Campbell as they still hold his exclusive rights.

“But certainly as he gets back to Toronto, it sounds like Jack Campbell is at least in this moment the priority for the Leafs to see if there’s some way to get a negotiation done with him. Until this point, there has been dialogue there but there hasn’t been a lot of numbers thrown around in this case so I think that that has to be established”

Dubas talked to other teams about goaltenders including the Ottawa Senators about Matt Murray.

Darren Dreger adds that Cam Talbot and his camp may not be too happy with Marc-Andre Fleury re-signing, but GM Bill Geurin doesn’t really care according to LeBrun and Russo.

: George Bazos, the agent for Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot after they met during the third round of the draft: “We both stated our positions,” Bazos said via text message. “Billy has a lot to think about.” Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin on Talbot’s agents comments: “I don’t have shit to do. Cam Talbot’s under contract. George can say whatever the hell he wants. My team’s set right now, and that’s the way it goes. We can have all the discussions we want. Cam’s a member of our team. We really like Cam. All we’re trying to do is win”

Pierre LeBrun said that with the trade of Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils, the Washington Capitals have an opening and possibly a potential target in mind.

“I think Darcy Kuemper is a possible match for the Washington Capitals and I think they know that. ”

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello indicates that they are really happy with the goalie tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov and keeping them together next year is in the best interest for the team.