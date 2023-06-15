NHL Rumors: Golden Knights and Panthers – Keys to the offseason, free agents, and cap projections

Keys to the offseason for the Vegas Golden Knights

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Vegas Golden Knights, they pending free agents for the next two years and salary cap projections

2023 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 3rd (BUF), 6th, 7th

The majority of their Stanley Cup winning team will be back next season. They do have pending UFAs in goaltender Adin Hill and forward Ivan Barbashev. Goaltender Robin Lehner could be back and what will happen with him.

Forward Brett Howden was playing on their second line and is an RFA and arbitration eligible.

Barbashev has said he’d like to return but will they have the room. The Golden Knights had talked Hill about an extension earlier but he said wanted to wait until after the season.

Lehner ($5 million) and Logan Thompson ($766,667) are under contract for next season and have two years left on their contracts. Jonathan Quick and Laurent Brossoit are pending UFAs.

Free agents and cap projections

2023 UFAs – Phil Kessel, Teddy Blueger, Ivan Barbashev, Jonathan Quick, Laurent Brossoit, Adin Hill, Spencer Foo, and Sakari Manninen.

2023 RFAs – Brett Howden, Nolan Patrick, Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal, Jiri Patera, Connor Corcoran, and Maxim Marushev.

2024 UFAs – Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, William Carrier, Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez, Ben Hutton, Byron Froeses, Sheldon Rempal, and Martins Dzierkals.

2024 RFAs – Kaedan Korczak, Ivan Morozov, Layton Ahac, Mason Primeau, Marcus Kallionkieli, and Daniil Miromanov.

Keys to the offseason for the Florida Panthers

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Florida Panthers, they pending free agents for the next two years and salary cap projections

2023 draft picks: 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th (ARI)

The Panthers may only need a small refresh for next season. Forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Brandon Montour are a year away from free agency and could get contract extension offers this offseason. Getting them extended would have GM Bill Zito a better idea of how he can move forward.

Sergei Bobrovsky had a strong playoff for the most part but has been inconsistent during the regular season. Goaltender Spencer Knight entered the NHL players assistance program in February.

They’ll need some help on the blue line next season as only really Aaron Ekblad, Montour and Gustav Forsling are under contract with experience.

Free agents and cap projections

2023 UFAs – Eric Staal, Patric Hornqvist, Marc Staal, Radko Gudas, Casey Fitzgerald (Group 6), Alex Lyon, J-F Berube, Anthony Bitetto, Connor Bunnaman (Group 6), Lucas Carlsson (Group 6), Gerald Mayhew, and Henry Bowlby (Group 6).

2023 RFAs –Colin White, Givani Smith, Aleksi Saarela, Yegor Korshkov, Evan Fitzpatrick, Aleksi Heponiemi, Maxwell Gildon, Grigori Denisenko, Serron Noel, Logan Hutsko, and John Ludvig.

2024 UFAs – Sam Reinhart, Anthony Duclair, Nick Cousins, Ryan Lomberg, Colin White, Brandon Montour, Gustav Forsling, Casey Fitzgerald, Ludovic Waeber, Uvis Balinskis, Matt Kiersted (Group 6), Aleksi Saarela, Yegor Korshkov, and Henry Bowlby.

2024 RFAs – Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, Josh Mahura, Mack Guzda, Calle Sjalin, Santtu Kinnunen, and Patrick Giles.