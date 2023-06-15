NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the New Jersey Devils

Some teams are eyeing Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen

Josh Frojelin of San Jose Hockey Now: Kaapo Kahkonen is the only San Jose Sharks goaltender that is under contract that has more than a few games of NHL experience.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has Kakhonen at No. 24 on his trade target board and wrote “There are a few teams that view Kahkonen as a worthy rehab project and think he can bounce back into being a quality NHL netminder next season and beyond. They think he has the tools to be an immediate No. 1 again.”

James Reimer is a UFA. Eetu Makiniemi is expected to be back next season.

The Sharks have been linked to Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart but that may not make sense.

If the Sharks traded Kakhonen, they would definitely need to bring in another goaltender or two.

Ryan Novozinski of NJ.com: Vitek Vanecek had a good regular season but ended up losing his start spot to Akria Schmid, who could be there goalie of the future. Schmid is only 22 so it could be a little early for sure. The New Jersey Devils could run with Vanecek and Schmid next year, moving on from RFA Mackenzie Blackwood, or they could try to acquire a top-end goaltender to pair with Schmid.

Three options could include:

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets – He has one year left at $6.16 million, and then the 30-year-old will looking for a raise. The Devils may want an extension done and could offer up Vanecek, prospects and/or picks.

John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – The 29-year-old carries a $6.4 million cap hit through 2026-27 and is coming off a down year. The Devils would provide him a much better defense in front of him and he could possibly return to his All-Star form.

Juuse Saros – Nashville Predators – It’s been reported that it would cost at least two first round picks and two or three blue-chip prospects to start trade talks (from Michael Gallagher). Saros is arguably a top-three goalie in the league. It could potentially cost something like Simon Nemec, Alexander Holtz plus two picks. That is a lot.