NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Flyers, Avalanche, Blue Jackets, and the Top Remaining UFAs

Term was the issue for the Vegas Golden Knights and Jonathan Marchessault

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon confirmed that term was an issue with regards to Jonathan Marchessault.

The Golden Knights didn’t want to go to five years. had heard they only wanted to go as high as three years with at least a $6 million AAV.

The Philadelphia Flyers looking to make some trades

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere on potential trades: “Well, we’re still trying. At the moment, we’re having some discussions with a few teams on a few different things.

If that doesn’t happen in the next week, there’s a good chance that what you see is what will be at camp. But we’re always trying.”

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t been focused on a Mikko Rantanen extension

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is eligible for a contract extension now that July 1st has passed. Avs GM Chris MacFarland didn’t have much of an update, saying they’ve really only been focused on the draft and this year’s free agent class.

The Columbus Blue Jackets looking for a defenseman, and nothing new on Patrik Laine

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said that they would still like to add one more defenseman but Waddell adds that they want to give David Jiricek a chance next season.

Jeff Svoboda: GM Waddell said “Nothing new. I wish I had something to report,” when asked about the Patrik Laine situation.

Top remaining UFAs

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: The list started out at 75, but list is down to 15 as we head into Day 2 of free agency. Salary projection is from @AFPAnalytics.

25. Nate Schmidt – LD – 2 x $2.4M

26. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – 2 x $4.15M

34. James van Riemsdyk – RW – 1 x $1.2M

41. Ryan Suter – LD – 1 x $1.75M

47. Daniel Sprong – RW – 3 x $4.1M

51. Jack Roslovic – RW – 3 x $3.1M

52. Erik Brannstrom – LD – 2 x $2.5M

58. Tyson Barrie – RD – 1 x $1.75M

60. Tony DeAngelo – RD – 2 x $1.75M

62. Tyler Johnson – RW – 1 x $1.7M

63. Victor Olofsson – RW – 1 x $1M

64. Kevin Labanc – RW – 1 x $893,000

65. Mike Hoffman – RW – 1 x $1.15M

69. Oliver Kylington – LD – 1 x $1.1M

75. Max Pacioretty – LW – 1 x $1.5M