NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Jets, Canucks, and Maple Leafs

No progress between the Golden Knights and Nicolas Hague

David Pagnotta: Have still been hearing that there hasn’t been any progress between the Vegas Golden Knights and RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague on a contract.

Brad Lambert could be getting his ELC soon

Murat Ates: The agent, Rick Curran, for Winnipeg Jets 2022 first-round pick Brad Lambert saod that he’s confident that they will get an entry-level deal done before the start of the season. Contract talks have been positive and there seems to be a good fit between the two sides.

The Canucks are trying to trade Michael Ferland and his uninsured salary

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show.

The Vancouver Canucks are trying to trade the LTIR contract of Micheal Ferland, who has an uninsured salary of $2.75 million. The Canucks don’t want to pay it and don’t want to be in LTIR. The Canucks may have to include something for a team to trade for him.

Auston Matthews next contract will make him the highest-paid player

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The salary cap his projected to go up to $83.5 milliion next season, to $87.5-$88 million in 2024-25 and around $92 million for 2025-26. Auston Matthews has two years left on his contract and is eligible for a contract extension starting July 1st.

When Connor McDavid signed his contract in 2017 (15.7 percent when the contract kicked in), it was for 16.67 percent of the salary cap. When Nathan MacKinnon signed his contract this offseason in was 15.27 percent, and will be 15.08 percent when it kicks in.

If Matthews signed for 15.27 percent of $83.5 million, it would have a $12.75 million AAV. If Matthews signed for 16.67 percent of $83.5 million, it would have a $13.92 million AAV. If Matthews signed for 20 percent, the max allowed, of $83.5 million, it would have a $16.7 million AAV.

The salary cap will be at around $88 million for 2024-25 when is contact kicks in. He he went for the full 20 percent, it would put his AAV at $17.6 million.

When Connor McDavid is ready for his next contract, the salary cap ceiling could be around $92 million.