NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, Guentzel, Leon Draisaitl, Jake DeBrusk and Igor Shesterkin

Teams calling the Vegas Golden Knights about their goaltending

The Fourth Period: Several teams have called the Vegas Golden Knights to inquire about goaltenders Adin Hill and Logan Thompson according to Kevin Weekes.

Both Hill and Thompson have a year left on their deals and would be UFAs after next season.

Among the teams looking at goaltenders including Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Carolina Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old Hill carries a $4.9 million cap hit and an eight-team no-trade that becomes five-teams on July 1st. The 27-year-old Thompson carries a $766,667 cap hit.

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: The Toronto Maple Leafs were in on Jacob Markstrom before he was traded to the New Jersey Devils. He had a no-movement clause and would have waived to come to Toronto.

The Leafs need to a find a veteran goaltender to pair with Joseph and to play around 50 games. The Leafs shouldn’t count on career backups in Laurent Brossoit or Anthony Stolarz to play 50 games.

Markstrom and his two years would have been ideal for the Leafs. GM Brad Treliving should make an offer for Juuse Saros or Linus Ullmark that can’t be refused. The Ottawa Senators are pushing hard for a goalie, and the Carolina Hurricanes are also believed to be looking.

The Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks will be in on Jake Guentzel. Guentzel is expected to be asking for seven years and $63 million. The Blackhawks may be willing to go close to that.

There have been no meaningful contract extension talks between the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl’s camp. No numbers have been exchanged,

It’s believed the Maple Leafs could have interest in Boston Bruins pending UFA forward Jake DeBrusk.

Nick Alberga: Heard last weekend that there is a mutual interest between the Maple Leafs and Jake DeBrusk.

Igor Shesterkin is eligible for a contract extension. He could be looking at the same salary cap percentage that Carey Price had signed with the Montreal Canadiens – 14 percent. That would put his number at $12.3 million.