NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Senators, Red Wings, and the Flames

Senators and Red Wings could use someone like Marchessault

Travis Yost of TSN: The Vegas Golden Knights have salary cap issues. Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault have had their names in the rumor mill.

Marchessault has an eight-team no-trade clause. 10 teams have zero cap space and 16 have less than $2 million.

Pacioretty costs more than Marchessault and is three years older. Marchessault would help rebuilding teams like the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings.

The Senators acquiring Marchessault to play wing would help their power-play and would not force Connor Brown and Nick Paul into a bigger role. The Sens may be ready to compete possibly as early as next season.

The Red Wings are a little behind the Senators in their rebuild. They are pretty thin on the wing behind Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha.

Flames GM says trade talk has picked up

Salim Valji of TSN: Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said that trade talk has picked up with teams over the past week or so and that there could be some trade coming soon.

“You may see some trade activity that takes place. I certainly think there will be player movement between now and the start of the season and in a lot of ways I think it’ll be normal course. Teams are always looking at ways that they think they can improve themselves.”

For the Flames, their current roster could be who they head to camp with.