NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Stars, Canucks, Devils and the Flames

Teams asking a lot to take on Fleury

Rob Rossi: Have been hearing that there is nothing positive about the Vegas Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury situation.

Multiple teams have shown interest but the Golden Knights have made it difficult.

Brian Lawton: Have been hearing that teams are asking the Golden Knights for a first- and second-round pick and to retain at least 33 percent of Fleury’s $7 million cap hit.

Justin Emerson: On Tuesday the Golden Knights were offering a second-round pick with 50 percent retained for someone to take Fleury’s contract. The Hurricanes were asking for a first and second.

Khudobin likely hitting free agency

Pierre LeBrun: It’s sounding like Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin will going to free agency. The sides had been talking and the Stars did make an offer. The door on bringing him back hasn’t been closed, and a deal could still be worked out.

Sean Shapiro: “And while the Stars love Khudobin. A first and a second-round pick with Fleury at the same cost as Khudobin would be in free agency is something Dallas should consider.”

Canucks could be one of the teams to check in on Michael Grabner

Rick Dhaliwal: A lot of teams have been calling the agent for bought out forward Michael Grabner. He is quick and can kill penalties.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Vancouver Canucks were one of the teams that called.

Little progress on a Palmieri extension

David Pagnotta: There hasn’t been a lot of progress on a New Jersey Devils – Kyle Palmieri extension. Talks were not over but trade speculation has picked up over the past few days.

Palmieri has one-year left on his deal.

Flames can spend to the cap

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on the team’s financial situation: “Our ownership here has given us every resource to be successful. We’ve got the green light to go the cap.”