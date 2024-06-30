NHL Rumors: Guentzel, Stamkos, Duchene, Tanev, Blues, Oilers, Predators, and the Top 12 UFAs

Quick hits on Guentzel, Stamkos, Duchene, Tanev, Blues, Oilers, and Predators

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Carolina Hurricanes offered Jake Guentzel what he initially asked for according to sources, eight years at $8 million per. The longer it took to get there, the closer it was to July 1st, and more he thought about testing the market. One GM said that the market has changed for him since negotiations started. His rights could be traded.

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have acquired the rights to Jake Guentzel for a 2025 3rd round pick.

Would bet Steven Stamkos ends up with the Nashville Predators. Believe the Tampa Bay Lightning made long-term low AAV and one-year bonus-laden offers.

Matt Duchene is likely re-signing with the Dallas Stars.

Guessing the Toronto Maple Leafs will sign Chris Tanev to a six-year deal at $4 million per.

Wondering if Guentzel leaves the Carolina Hurricanes, if they stop looking to trade Martin Necas and go with a one-year deal or arbitration? In a potential trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets involving the No. 4 pick, the Blue Jackets had an extension offer for him.

Some think the St. Louis Blues will be active in free agency.

Things will remain quiet for several weeks between the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl. They need to hire a new GM.

The Nashville Predators were asking for a current NHL player or a similarly highly-rated prospect who is not a goaltender for Yaroslav Askarov.

Top 12 unrestricted NHL free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Ranking the top 12 pending NHL unrestricted free agents.

1. Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers – Right wing

2023-24 salary cap hit: $6.5 million

2. Jake Guentzel – Tampa Bay Lightning – Left wing / Right wing

2023-24 salary cap hit: $6 million

3. Brandon Montour – Florida Panthers – Defense

2023-24 salary cap hit: $3.5 million

4. Elias Lindholm – Vancouver Canucks – Centre

2023-24 salary cap hit: $4.85 million

5. Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay Lightning – Left wing / Centre

2023-24 salary cap hit: $8.5 million

6. Jonathan Marchessault – Vegas Golden Knights – Right wing / Left wing

2023-24 salary cap hit: $5 million

7. Matt Duchene – Dallas Stars – Centre / Right wing

2023-24 salary cap hit: $3 million

8. Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes – Defense

2023-24 salary cap hit: $4.025 million

9. Teuvo Teravainen – Carolina Hurricanes – Left wing / Right wing

2023-24 salary cap hit: $5.4 million

10. Tyler Toffoli – Winnipeg Jets – Right wing / Left wing

2023-24 salary cap hit: $4.25 million

11. Chandler Stephenson – Vegas Golden Knights – Centre

2023-24 salary cap hit: $2.75 million

12. Brady Skjei – Carolina Hurricanes – Defense

2023-24 salary cap hit: $5.25 million