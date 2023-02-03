NHL Rumors: Gustav Nyquist, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Colorado Avalanche

Gustav Nyquist may be more appealing to some teams after his injury

TSN: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist could be out for the rest of the regular season with a shoulder but it may make him more attractive to some teams who are already using LTIR according to Chris Johnston. He could be on the LTIR until the playoffs.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs, for example, have star forward Auston Matthews on LTIR, they can acquire him and have him there for one day and when Matthews is activated off LTIR, they would have essentially added a player without hurting their cap position whatsoever.

This is something to watch but the player does want to get healthy again. He is open to a move and wants a chance to compete for a Stanley Cup. I think he’ll still be traded even though he is injured at the moment.”

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Scouting CBJ-WSH, and a Top 25 trade deadline big board

The Avs don’t have a lot of assets to work with at the trade deadline

Daily Faceoff: Peter Baugh on Daily Faceoff live talking about what the Colorado Avalanche could be looking at heading into the March 3rd trade deadline.

The Avs could try to be aggressive at the deadline but it won’t be easy as they don’t have a lot draft picks available and their farm system is a little depleted.

Baugh on who they could look at.

NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avalanche, and the Golden Knights

“So I think you could see them make an aggressive move but if the right move isn’t there then it’s other players. I wonder about a player like Sean Monahan, who probably is going to cost less than a Horvat but can be a solid contributor when healthy and you look at maybe James van Riemsdyk if you’re content with a line or Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues and Landeskog and then you add a Van Riemsdyk to your third line. There are definite possibilities to bolster the depth of this team and I think the big thing is whether or not Landeskog is fully healthy. “