NHL Rumors: The Vegas Golden Knights need some scoring help up front

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights never really replaced the offense lost in the offseason from Max Pacioretty, Evgenii Dadonov and Mattias Janmark. Third line has been inconsistent and they’ve been lacking depth scoring. Their top-six may need a shake up and some depth forwards are needed. Mark Stone to the LTIR will create some flexibility.

It’s unlike the Golden Knights add a big name to their blue line. They seem okay with what they have in net in Logan Thompson and Adin Hill.

If they think Stone is able to return this season, they won’t be in on Timo Meier, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Ryan O’Reilly, and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Depth forwards they could be interested in are Pavel Buchnevich, Noel Acciari, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Max Domi.

Trade chips could include prospects Brendan Brisson, Zach Dean, and Lukas Cormier. They have all their draft picks except their 2023 second and fourth, and their 2024 fourth.

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: St. Louis Blues forward Noel Acciari and Pavel Buchnevich are two players the Vegas Golden Knights could look at.

The Athletic’s Jesse Granger listed Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi as an option. Detroit Hockey Now’s Kevin Allen listed the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Dallas Stars as teams who might be interested in Bertuzzi as well.

Bertuzzi is a pending UFA at $4.75 million but has been dealing with injury issues all season. This may mean he won’t cost a first-round pick anymore.

The Golden Knights could offer Brendan Brisson and draft picks in return. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit and his $2.325 million may need to be traded.

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast mentioned the Golden Knights could be looking at Noel Acciari, but they’re not alone.

“I think Edmonton is in on Acciari too, but that Vegas thing, they are really struggling and I think they are going to do something the question is just when.”

Acciari may only cost a mid-round pick and carries a $1.25 million cap hit.

“Someone said to me, depending on particularly what Vegas’ injury situation is, they could see Vegas liking (Noel) Acciari and (Ivan) Barbashev. Who’s coaching Vegas? (Bruce Cassidy). Accairi was in Boston with Cassidy and Cassidy saw Barbashev play very well in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals,”