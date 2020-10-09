NHL Rumors: Hall, Canadiens, Toffoli, Tanev, Simmonds, Hinostroza, Smith, and Markstrom

On Taylor Hall
Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on Taylor Hall: “He’s a player we’ve definitely looked at.”
David Pagnotta: “Now that I tweet this, I might jinx it as it’s a very fluid situation, but unless the right offer/opportunity presents itself today, there’s talk Taylor Hall might be willing to wait things out a few days before making a final decision. We’ll see.”
On the Vancouver Canucks
Darren Dreger: The Vancouver Canucks haven’t circled back on Tyler Toffoli. They are continuing their talks with defenseman Chris Tanev.
On the Canadiens offer to Simmonds
Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that he offered Wayne Simmonds more money that he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for ($1.5 million).
On the LA Kings
Jonathan Davis: Reports have the Los Angeles Kings interested in forward Vinnie Hinostroza.
On Craig Smith
David Pagnotta: Have heard that the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators have shown some interest in Craig Smith.
Teams looking for goalies
Stephen Whyno: The Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for a goaltender.
Some goaltending options for them include Mike Smith, Corey Crawford, Craig Anderson and Jimmy Howard.
On Jacob Markstrom and the Calgary Flames
.@TSNBobMcKenzie on the potential of Jacob Markstrom signing with the Calgary Flames 👀👀 #FreeAgentFrenzy pic.twitter.com/UCSoxdHeDE
