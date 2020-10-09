NHL Rumors: Hall, Canadiens, Toffoli, Tanev, Simmonds, Hinostroza, Smith, and Markstrom

On Taylor Hall

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on Taylor Hall: “He’s a player we’ve definitely looked at.”

David Pagnotta: “Now that I tweet this, I might jinx it as it’s a very fluid situation, but unless the right offer/opportunity presents itself today, there’s talk Taylor Hall might be willing to wait things out a few days before making a final decision. We’ll see.”

On the Vancouver Canucks

Darren Dreger: The Vancouver Canucks haven’t circled back on Tyler Toffoli. They are continuing their talks with defenseman Chris Tanev.

On the Canadiens offer to Simmonds

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that he offered Wayne Simmonds more money that he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for ($1.5 million).

On the LA Kings

Jonathan Davis: Reports have the Los Angeles Kings interested in forward Vinnie Hinostroza.

On Craig Smith

David Pagnotta: Have heard that the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators have shown some interest in Craig Smith.

Teams looking for goalies

Stephen Whyno: The Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for a goaltender.

Some goaltending options for them include Mike Smith, Corey Crawford, Craig Anderson and Jimmy Howard.

