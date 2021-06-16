NHL Rumors: Hamilton, Kraken, Avalanche, Flyers, Panthers, Devils, Oilers, Blues and More

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Contract talks between the Carolina Hurricanes and Dougie Hamilton broke off during the season and he now has permission to talk to other teams. There will be lots of interest.

Would have thought the Philadelphia Flyers would be targeting Hamilton but they may be looking elsewhere. The Seattle Kraken makes sense.

The Kraken have a window before the expansion draft where they can talk to pending free agents.

Rod Brind’Amour and the Carolina Hurricanes have a verbal agreement to remain but he’s demanding that all his staff is brought back.

The Kraken and Rick Tocchet is getting some traction.

Don’t believe any of the rumors from Colorado that Jared Bednar won’t be back.

The Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar could be trying for a deal with term, and it would be a huge contract.

Don’t believe any team has been given permission to talk to Jack Eichel. Multiple sources have said that if the Sabres move Eichel or Sam Reinhart, it shouldn’t be a surprise if they end up with another high first-round pick.

Wonder if the Florida Panthers would have interest in Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine. Laine and Aleksander Barkov have a friendship. The Panthers will be aggressive this offseason.

The Boston Bruins may ask Patrice Bergeron if he wants to talk contract extension this offseason.

Teams have been given permission to talk to Liam Kirk. The Arizona Coyotes hold his rights for another year.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said Tuesday night that they are talking to Kirk about an entry-level contract.

Wonder if the Flyers will look at Seth Jones and Matt Dumba.

Have heard the New Jersey Devils have some interest in Rasmus Ristolainen. Wonder if the Devils would be interested Shayne Gostisbehere plus a sweetener.

The Edmonton Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are still trying to work out a deal.

St. Louis Blues have made Vince Dunn available and several teams are interested.