NHL Rumors: Hampus Lindholm, Tomas Hertl, and Artturi Lehkonen

Hampus Lindholm could still be an asset

Adam Gretz of Pro Hockey Talk: The Anaheim Ducks and Hampus Lindholm may just finally part ways. He is in the final year of a six-year deal and a player that still can play a top-four role with some offensive potential.

Is he the top-pairing defender who can produce 35-40 points? No. Can he play at the high-level of defense that he did in his early days? No. Is he far off from either? That answer is no as well.

Anaheim should be able to get a first-round pick or comparable prospect. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and St. Louis Blues are potential destinations. Anaheim remains possible too.

Are Tomas Hertl and the Boston Bruins a match?

Corey Masisak and Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Over the last month, the San Jose Sharks have fallen further and further away from a playoff spot. With that, the Tomas Hertl rumors picked up. It keeps picking up.

The fit is obvious. Maybe, this is too obvious. Hertl would fit perfectly with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. The cost is one major stumbling block but extending Hertl ultimately may be bigger.

Would San Jose be interested in a top pick, Jack Studnicka, and maybe Jake Debrusk plus? Is Patrice Bergeron retiring? Does Boston know? There are lots of questions. Answers are unknown. Maybe, part of this will unravel by March 21st?

Artturi Lehkonen a hot, hot commodity for Montreal

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Artturi Lehkonen will not be given away. It is a message that has been heard many times on the Montreal forward. Lehkonen is another excellent two-way forward from the Canadiens who can show flashes of offensive upside.

“I don’t really have to block it out that much. I know how it is, I’ve been in Montreal for six years.”

Lehkonen knows the process too well. He understands how high his value is currently. Montreal and Kent Hughes have a decision on their hands. If they do not get what Montreal wants, then Lehkonen stays put.