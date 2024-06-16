NHL Rumors: Have the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl Started Talking Contract Extension?

Jacob Kerr: Frank Seravalli on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio show on CHED 630 said that the Edmonton Oilers have held some contract extension talks with Leon Draisaitl.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Seravalli: “The next iteration of this when everyone’s locked up and I’m saying when because to me it’s not if.”

Stauffer: “Whoa, Whoa, Whoa. So you’re, you’re saying they’re gonna get all three of those guys signed.” (third player being Evan Bouchard)

Seravalli: “I believe the Oilers have already begun discussions with Draisaitl’s camp.”

Stauffer: “K.”

Seravalli: “Now what that looks like when it gets signed …”

Stauffer: “Well I will tell you this. It’s my belief that the Draisaitl camp will want seven, they” want the max, they’re not looking for the Austin Matthews four-year deal here.”

Seravalli: “Why would you?”

Stauffer: “Right. they’re gonna, they’re gonna look for a long-term deal.”

Seravalli: “Of course. So then you get that done. My point is, two years from now when the Oilers take the ice, those same three guys are going to add up to 40 million bucks.”

Stauffer: “$16 (million), $14 (million) and $10 (million)?”

Seravalli: “Yep.”

Stauffer: “K.”

Seravalli: “That’s my projection.”

Stauffer: “K.”

Seravalli: “And if the Oilers are sitting in their office and Jeff Jackson’s big board that he has up there, I bet the numbers are really close to that.”

Stauffer: “K.”

And just to reiterate, you think …”

Seravalli: “The cap by the way is also going to be $100 million then.”

Stauffer: “Right. And you think they’re, they’re gonna get all three, they’ll find a way to specifically to get McDavid and Draisaitl.”

Seravalli: “This is the only place on planet earth that both of them can play together. Where else you’re gonna go to play with Connor McDavid?”

Stauffer: “Yeah.”

Seravalli: “He’s not going anywhere.”