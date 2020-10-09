NHL Rumors: Have the Winnipeg Jets Found Their Second Line Center In Paul Stastny?

Jason Bell: Multiple sources have said that the Winnipeg Jets are close to trading for Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny.

Scott Billeck: Two sources have said the Jets are close to acquiring Stastny.

It’s sounding like there could be draft picks going both ways. Stastny has a year left on his deal at $6.5 million.

Mike McIntyre: Don’t believe the Golden Knights are retaining any salary. Stastny has the $6.5 million cap hit but only $5.5 million in salary.

Scott Billeck: “One thing regarding the deal for Stastny… while the Jets are helping Vegas in terms of salary, first and foremost, the Jets are helping themselves with a 2C that has chemistry with Ehlers and Laine.”

Ken Wiebe: “Not lost in a potential deal for Paul Stastny is that Patrik Laine enjoys playing on a line with him. Taking on one-year to see if chemistry can be reignited is a much better alternative than trading Laine. Also possible #NHLJets could use Wheeler/Stastny together at some point.”

Nick Kypreos: There are some that are suggesting the Jets are sending the Golden Knights a fourth-round pick.

Mike McIntyre: “1. This ought to end Patrik Laine trade speculation, at least for now. Stastny was a great fit with the Finn.

2. I suspect, given $ coming here, this likely confirms Bryan Little will be going on LTIR.”

Mike McIntyre: “3. Stastny loved playing here. Didn’t stay because #NHLJets were in cap hell at the time. No longer the case with Byfuflien and likely Little $ off books. Plus Kukikov, Trouba, Myers, Chiarot, Tanev etc gone.”

Mike McIntyre: “4. Stastny may be in decline, but still a very solid 2-way centre. Proven chemistry with Laine and Ehlers. Improves the PP. And he should be motivated. Last year of deal. Will be playing for his next contract with whoever.”

TSN: Darren Dregern says the Winnipeg Jets are looking for a defenseman, but are focused on finding a No. 2 center. They aren’t sure of Bryan Little’s status.

“They’re looking at all options at centre, be it free agency or trade. Alex Wennberg is now on the market after being bought out by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is most certainly a player that general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is going to inquire on but there’s lots of interest expected in Wennberg. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jets were to look for a more veteran centre, and perhaps for salary cap reasons, one of those will pop on to the plate of the Jets.”

Trade talks surrounding Patrik Laine have cooled of late.