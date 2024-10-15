NHL Rumors: Have things settled with Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on the JD Bunkis Podcast when asked if things have settled between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Nick Robertson. Robertson’s camp had been looking for a free start elsewhere this season. He had a hot preseason. How will things play out?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bunkis: “Have things settled with Nick Robertson?”

Seravalli: “I, I’m not sure, to be honest.”

Bunkis: “Yeah, okay.”

Seravalli: “I, I think it’s really going to waiver and depend on deployment and usage. I really do.

Because I think the Leafs were looking at some point, even after the extension had been signed, they had teams that were interested. They even had, you know, proponents of a deal on the table.

And then Robertson went out and had the preseason that he did, and that kind of cooled everything off, because he’s asking them for more opportunity, and at least for the preseason, which counts for absolutely nothing, he delivered.

So it’s hard to really knock him or count him out, because he’s, he’s done it so far. But let’s see what the first few weeks or months of the season brings. And let’s see where he is in the lineup.”

Bunkis: “Yeah, yeah. I again, I hope it works out for him, but yeah, just it felt like, from a narrative standpoint, hey, this is all figured out, because he’s had a great offseason, then you get an awesome preseason. I’m like, let’s just, let’s see, let’s, let’s see what kind of minutes he gets. What kind of role he gets. And then, yeah, hopefully, this does stay quiet for a month, because it is off to a good start,”