NHL Rumors: Henrik Lundqvist, Metropolitan UFAs and Potential Landing Spots

Potential landing spots for Henrik Lundqvist

Pierre LeBrun: The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes would be interesting options for goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. Could see the Capitals as a “reasonable proposition.”

Dan Rosen: The Capitals make a lot of sense for Lundqvist. Could also see the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights,

The Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks – if Jacob Markstrom leaves – would also make sense,

The goalie market is going to be fascinating the offseason.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: If the right team shows interest, Henrik Lundqvist is ready to strap the pads on again next season. A team should be able to get him at a real good price after his buyout from the New York Rangers. Lundqvist will be looking for a team with a shot at contending and one that will provide him with the opportunity to play a significant role.

Eight options that make some sense: Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals and Frolunda HC of the SHL.

Metropolitan UFAs and Potential Destinations

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Looking at some of the top Metropolitan Division unrestricted free agents and potential landing spots for them.

Brenden Dillon – Possible landing spots: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets

Jesper Fast – Possible landing spots: Rangers, Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Vegas Golden Knights

Thomas Greiss – Possible landing spots: Ducks, Stars, Flyers, Blues, Capitals, Jets, Buffalo Sabres

Braden Holtby – Possible landing spots: Capitals, Avalanche, Oilers, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks

Ilya Kovalchuk – Possible landing spots: Bruins, Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers

Henrik Lundqvist – Possible landing spots: Avalanche, Stars, Blues, Golden Knights, Capitals, Vancouver Canucks

Patrick Marleau – Possible landing spots: Sharks, Oilers, Los Angeles Kings

Matt Martin – Possible landing spots: Islanders, Rangers, Sabres, Hurricanes, Blues

Justin Schultz – Possible landing spots: Blackhawks, Oilers, Islanders, Kings, Maple Leafs, Capitals

Conor Sheary – Possible landing spots: Devils, Islanders, Oilers, Wild, Arizona Coyotes

Sami Vatanen – Possible landing spots: Hurricanes, Devils, Sabres, Flames, Coyotes, Bruins, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Capitals