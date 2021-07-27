NHL Rumors: Hoffman, Chara, Suter, Parise, Verhaeghe, Reinhart, and Athanasiou

Hoffman looking for over $5 million

David Pagnotta: St. Louis Blues pending UFA Mike Hoffman will test the open market barring any last minute change.

Believe that he’s turned down a Blues offer. He’s looking for a multi-year deal at more than $5 million a season.

Chara undecided

Kevin Paul Dupont: Zdeno Chara is back in Europe right now and he hasn’t decided if he’s going to play next season or not.

Suter and Parise are not a package deal

Andy Strickland: Free agents Ryan Suter and Zach Parise have talked about the idea of signing with the same team. It seems unlikely that that will happen.

Verhaeghe and Reinhart next up for the Panthers?

David Pagnotta: The Florida Panthers are talking with Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart and hope to get both players signed soon. Would expect them to sign deals in the two to four-year range.

David Dwork: The Panthers and Verhaeghe are talking about an extension. He’s coming off a two-year deal at $1 million per season and he’ll be getting a nice raise.

David Dwork of Local 10: The Panthers are having ongoing talks with Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe.

Verhaeghe could get a deal in the $3 to $4 million range.

Reinhart could be in the $6 to $7 million range.

Both deals could be for three or four years.

The Panthers have also been linked to 36-year old defenseman Ryan Suter according to multiple reports. Suter may be looking for more term than the Panthers would be willing to go.

Kings close on Athanasiou, looking for a No. 3 goalie

John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor: The Los Angeles Kings are close to signing a new deal with Andreas Athanasiou and it should be done soon.

Goaltender Troy Grosenick will test free agency but it’s possible the sides could reconnect.

The Kings would like to add an experienced goaltender, someone who can be play in the AHL and fill in for the Kings if need be.