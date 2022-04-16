NHL Rumors: How High will the Calgary Flames have to go for Johnny Gaudreau?

Johnny Gaudreau is in line for a raise. How high will the Flames have to go?

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Pending UFA forward Johnny Gaudreau has already topped the 100-point mark this season. He’s in the final year of his deal which pays him $6.75 million per season.

Comparable left wingers.

Artemi Panarin – New York Rangers – UFA – seven years at an $11.642 million cap hit.

Jamie Benn – Dallas Stars – UFA – eight years at a $9.5 million cap hit.

Alex Ovechkin – Washington Capitals – UFA – five years at a $9.5 million cap hit.

Kirill Kaprizov – Minnesota Wild – UFA – five years at a $9 million cap hit.

Jeff Skinner got $9 million a year from the Sabres.

The only way Gaudreau signs for under $8 million is if he wants to stay in Calgary and make less than market value. If Gaudreau signs for $8.5 million, he would be the sixth highest paid left winger, and it’s a number that ‘feels about right.’ Will his playoff performance move that number in either direction?

Matthew Tkachuk also needs a big, new contract. Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington are likely in for a raise.

It’s unlikely that all of (UFAs) Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Carpenter, Brett Ritchie, Trevor Lewis, Nikita Zadorov, Erik Gudbranson, and Michael Stone are back.

With 10 skaters and two goaltenders, they have around $26 million in cap space. Project that Gaudreau will get $8.5 million, Tkachuk $9.5 million, and Mangipane $5 million. That eats up $23 of $26 million.

Forward Sean Monahan will likely have to be bought out, saving them $4 million.

