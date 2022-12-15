NHL Rumors: How long can the Vancouver Canucks wait with Bo Horvat?

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sekeres and Price: Statement from Bo Horvat:

“I am focused on this season and playing for the Vancouver Canucks, helping the team in any way I can. I will not have any further comments this year about my future.”

Sekeres and Price: Jeff Paterson on the Sekeres and Price show talking about Vancouver Canucks Bo Horvat.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think there is enough time between now and the trade deadline that a best and final isn’t necessarily a best and final. Anybody that’s gone through the real estate process, you get that. It’s all fine to say it’s your best and final till you really want that house, then somehow magically you found a little bit more room in your budget.

The one thing I’ll say here though is, if the Canucks are at or near their best and final, and it’s been rejected by the Horvat camp, they’ve got to move him now. They cannot run the risk of this guy getting injured ahead of the trade deadline. That would be catastrophic. And I know you can never plan for that, and people will say the value will go up closer the deadline if he continues to score, and maybe that’s true, but now there is real risk involved for the hockey club in terms of asset management and asset protection.

It kind of feels like it would be ‘Canuck luck’ if in some way if Bo Horvat, remember he got hurt, he’s been durable throughout his career, but he was felled by a slapshot last year late, that took him out of the final 10 games. So that would be my worry if the two sides, and they would know better, there is some communication there.

But if the Canucks feel that they’ve gone as far as they can go, then I really do think they have to start to push, and we know that Jim Rutherford has generally been a guy throughout his career who likes to get out in front of the market here. This will be a good test for him because the last thing, the last thing the Vancouver Canucks could afford is to have a distressed asset in Bo Horvat given the kind of season that he’s having.”