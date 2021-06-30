NHL Rumors: Hughes, Makar, Heiskanen, Pettersson, and Top Trade Targets

RFA Hughes, Makar and Heiskanen
Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Donnie & Dhali on RFAs Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar and Miro Heiskanen: “Hughes, Makar and Heiskanen could all be looking at Chabot and his 8 times 8 deal. The talk is all 3 of those players see themselves ahead of Chabot.”
Hughes, Pettersson and Canucks talking this week
Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Donnie & Dhali on RFAs Hughes and Elias Pettersson contracts: “There will be more conversations this week, If its a 3 year deal, Pettersson could come in around Barzal, I can see that.”
Top NHL trade targets
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top 20 NHL trade targets this offseason.
1. Jack Eichel – 24-years old – five years left at a $10 million cap hit.
2. Seth Jones – 26-years old – one year left at a $5.4 million cap hit.
3. Evgeny Kuznetsov – 29-years old – four years left at a $7.8 million cap hit.
4. Conor Garland – 25-years old – RFA. Garland’s agent submitted two contract proposal on May 20th at the Coyotes request and haven’t heard back since.
5. Evander Kane – 29-years old – four years left at a $7 million cap hit. Friction with teammates again.
6. Rights to Dougie Hamilton – 28-years old – UFA
7. Sam Reinhart – 25-years old – RFA
8. Johnny Gaudreau – 27-years old – one year left at a $6.75 million cap hit.
9. Jake DeBrusk – 24-years old – one year left at a $3.675 million cap hit.
10. Oliver Ekman-Larsson – 29-years old – six years at an $8.25 million cap hit. Looking for a pick, prospect and a roster player.
11. Rickard Rakell – 28-years old – one year left at a $3.789 million cap hit.
12. Rasmus Ristolainen – 26-years old – one year left at a $5.4 million cap hit.
13. Dante Fabbro – 23-years old – RFA
14. Vince Dunn – 24-years old – RFA
15. Rights to Chris Driedger – 27-year old – UFA
16. Travis Dermott – 24-years old – RFA – Could be lost in the expansion draft.
17. Warren Foegele – 25-years old – RFA
18. Jakub Voracek – 31-years old – three years left at a $8.25 million cap hit. Trading Voracek would give the Flyers some cap flexibility. Could they send a sweetener to Seattle to draft him?
19. Anton Stralman – 34-years old – one year left at a $5.5 million cap hit.
20. Sami Niku – 24-years old – one year left at a $725,000 salary cap hit.