NHL Rumors: Hughes, Makar, Heiskanen, Pettersson, and Top Trade Targets

RFA Hughes, Makar and Heiskanen

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Donnie & Dhali on RFAs Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar and Miro Heiskanen: “Hughes, Makar and Heiskanen could all be looking at Chabot and his 8 times 8 deal. The talk is all 3 of those players see themselves ahead of Chabot.”

Hughes, Pettersson and Canucks talking this week

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Donnie & Dhali on RFAs Hughes and Elias Pettersson contracts: “There will be more conversations this week, If its a 3 year deal, Pettersson could come in around Barzal, I can see that.”

Top NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top 20 NHL trade targets this offseason.

1. Jack Eichel – 24-years old – five years left at a $10 million cap hit.

2. Seth Jones – 26-years old – one year left at a $5.4 million cap hit.

3. Evgeny Kuznetsov – 29-years old – four years left at a $7.8 million cap hit.

4. Conor Garland – 25-years old – RFA. Garland’s agent submitted two contract proposal on May 20th at the Coyotes request and haven’t heard back since.

5. Evander Kane – 29-years old – four years left at a $7 million cap hit. Friction with teammates again.

6. Rights to Dougie Hamilton – 28-years old – UFA

7. Sam Reinhart – 25-years old – RFA

8. Johnny Gaudreau – 27-years old – one year left at a $6.75 million cap hit.

9. Jake DeBrusk – 24-years old – one year left at a $3.675 million cap hit.

10. Oliver Ekman-Larsson – 29-years old – six years at an $8.25 million cap hit. Looking for a pick, prospect and a roster player.

11. Rickard Rakell – 28-years old – one year left at a $3.789 million cap hit.

12. Rasmus Ristolainen – 26-years old – one year left at a $5.4 million cap hit.

13. Dante Fabbro – 23-years old – RFA

14. Vince Dunn – 24-years old – RFA

15. Rights to Chris Driedger – 27-year old – UFA

16. Travis Dermott – 24-years old – RFA – Could be lost in the expansion draft.

17. Warren Foegele – 25-years old – RFA

18. Jakub Voracek – 31-years old – three years left at a $8.25 million cap hit. Trading Voracek would give the Flyers some cap flexibility. Could they send a sweetener to Seattle to draft him?

19. Anton Stralman – 34-years old – one year left at a $5.5 million cap hit.

20. Sami Niku – 24-years old – one year left at a $725,000 salary cap hit.