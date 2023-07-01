NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Karlsson, Kane, Stars, Penguins, and Senators

Hurricanes not out of the Erik Karlsson running

Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes signed Dmitry Orlov but they are not out of the running for Erik Karlsson. The Canes still have room and interest for Karlsson.

The Stars are looking at Patrick Kane

David Pagnotta: A few contenders, including the Dallas Stars, were looking at Patrick Kane. He had surgery a month ago and has a three to five month recovery from the hip resurfacing surgery.

Tristan Jarry and Penguins continue to talk

Rob Rossi: As of early afternoon, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tristan Jarry’s reps were still talking about an extension.

Sense is that Jarry wanted to see options might be out there for him.

The Senators continue to try and trade Alex DeBrincat

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators continue to trade forward Alex DeBrincat ASAP. There is significant interest in the wing. Trading him would help their salary cap situation.

Bruce Garrioch: Haven’t heard that the Senators have liked any of the offers at this point but they continue to work at it. Not sure if they’ll get a deal done today or not.

Bruce Garrioch: Believe that one or two teams have entered talks about DeBrincat.

The Penguins need a third line center

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins need a third-line center. Some potential free agent options.

High End ($4 million+): J.T. Compher. Max Domi.

Middle ($3-4 million): Alexander Kerfoot. Jonathan Toews.

Bargain Options: Sam Steel. Morgan Geekie. Michael McLeod. *All players have signed already